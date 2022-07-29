Name released in Ziebach County fatal crash

(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Nathan Bootz, a 31-year-old man from Lemmon, has been identified as the person who died early last Saturday in a one-vehicle crash east of  Bison.

The incident occurred when Bootz’s failed to negotiate a left curve on South Dakota Highway 20. The vehicle overturned and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billboard at South Dakota Mines
Students at South Dakota Mines make a bold statement on campus’ weapons policy
Buffalo Chip Concert Stage
Sturgis Buffalo Chip announces Art of Rap for Rally
A car hit a building today in Rapid City.
A car runs into a building on West Omaha Street in Rapid City
A photo, letter, and a address book is all that remains of Faye Johnson's personal effects
Personal effects discovered in 1970 murder case file
Pope Francis caused controversy over being gifted and wearing a traditional Native American...
Rapid City Native Americans wanted more with the Pope’s apology

Latest News

Man sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for murder and firearm
Weather
Looks to be hot and dry as we head into August
.
Rolling Power Outages
.
Boarding Schools