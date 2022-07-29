Man sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for murder and firearm

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - District Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Dirk Garnier, 37-year-old, to 18 years in federal prison on firearm and murder charges.

In February Garnier pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and discharge of a firearm. Originally Garnier was charged with second degree murder after he shot and killed Beau Blacksmith in Oglala in July of last year.

According to Garnier, he and Blacksmith were drinking at Garnier’s residence when they got into an argument. Garnier admitted that he went inside to get a 20-gauge shotgun and shot Blacksmith in the face at close range.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.