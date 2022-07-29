Looking to be hot and dry as we head into this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

We start warming up today with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s for the area, today we also have a small chance for some showers and isolated thunderstorms was we move on into the later parts of this afternoon. Saturday we are in the 90s with another tiny chance for showers and thunderstorms. We look to stay in the 90s through this weekend staying hot and dry as we move into Monday. Tuesday still has the possibility of hitting 100 with plenty of sun.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.