Heat wave begins this weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Plenty of sunshine is expected this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday have the chance for a few afternoon and evening storms. High temperatures will be in the 90s for much of the area, with 80s in the hills.

Early next week temperatures will flirt with triple digits. We will likely reach 100°+ on Tuesday with highs dropping back down into the 90s for the rest of next week. The best chance for storms will be Tuesday afternoon, but it looks like each day from Tuesday through the rest of the week will have a small chance for a pop up shower or storm.

Looking at the longer range trends, temperatures in August look to stay above normal for pretty much the entire month. If we get 90s and 100s for the majority, it doesn’t matter how much moisture we get, things are going to really dry out. The drought will likely worsen and fire danger will remain extreme.

