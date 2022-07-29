Drawing nears for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 27, 2022 file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown at...
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 27, 2022 file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown at a lottery retailer in Surfside, Fla. A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to over $1 billion after no one matched all six numbers and won the top prize.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A $1.1 billion lottery prize will be on the line as numbers are drawn for the Mega Millions game.

The giant jackpot is the nation’s third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers.

Before rushing out to spend $2 on a ticket ahead of Friday night’s drawing, keep in mind that the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.

The $1.1 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $648.2 million.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in officer involved shooting
One dead after officer involved shooting
A car hit a building today in Rapid City.
A car runs into a building on West Omaha Street in Rapid City
Billboard at South Dakota Mines
Students at South Dakota Mines make a bold statement on campus’ weapons policy
Pope Francis caused controversy over being gifted and wearing a traditional Native American...
Rapid City Native Americans wanted more with the Pope’s apology
Wild Bill Hickock's gun up for auction.
Wild Bill Hickock’s revolver up for auction

Latest News

President Joe Biden downplays fears of recession incoming in U.S.
Biden downplays fears of recession incoming for U.S.
FILE PHOTO - Schumer and Manchin met one more time, 10 days ago, in a basement room at the...
Basement talk, virtual handshake led to Manchin-Schumer deal
.
Rolling Power Outages
Walter Glenn Primrose and wife Gwynn Morrison are indicted on multiple charges, including...
Grand jury indicts Hawaiian couple accused of stealing dead babies’ identities, spying for Russia
.
Boarding Schools