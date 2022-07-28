Royalty Run 5k coming up; fundraising money for Hearing Improvement Kid’s Endowment fund

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hearing loss can be devastating, especially for children and while there are solutions, the financial burden of dealing with the situation is often a huge strain on the family.

To help combat that strain, Job’s Daughters is holding a Royalty Run 5k, fundraising for the Hearing Improvement Kid’s Endowment fund.

“Job’s Daughters is a leadership organization for girls between 10 and 19,” said Hannah Freese a member of Job’s Daughters. “JDI has chapters called “Bethels” in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, and the Philippines. Job’s Daughters is a premier organization for young women that teaches the values of leadership, public speaking, charity, respect for parents and elders, and teamwork.”

“Our top three officers are a queen and 2 princesses. Plus, how much fun to wear a crown! We encourage anyone participating to wear their crowns, dress like a prince or princess, and have fun with this,” said Dawn Erk, the local H.I.K.E coordinator and a leader for Job’s Daughters. “It’s really a fun event for a good cause.”

Time: Registration and Check-In 8:00-8:45 AM Race Starts at 9:00 AM

Starting location: Storybook Island Race follows the bike path

Sponsored By: South Dakota Job’s Daughters, Bethel #44 SDJD.org

Entry fee: $25.00 pre-registration $35.00 the day of the race

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in officer involved shooting
One dead after officer involved shooting
A car hit a building today in Rapid City.
A car runs into a building on West Omaha Street in Rapid City
Pope Francis caused controversy over being gifted and wearing a traditional Native American...
Rapid City Native Americans wanted more with the Pope’s apology
Wild Bill Hickock's gun up for auction.
Wild Bill Hickock’s revolver up for auction
Fatal motorcycle crash in Rapid City

Latest News

First Responders BBQ
A Rapid City business shows their appreciation for the community
The Fitzgerald Sign
The Remodeled Fitzgerald Stadium
Credit cards
What consumers need to know before their credit hits the red
The RCFD will be getting a new training tower soon
What happened at Rapid City’s Legal and Finance Committee meeting on Wednesday