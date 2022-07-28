Royalty Run 5k coming up; fundraising money for Hearing Improvement Kid’s Endowment fund

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hearing loss can be devastating, especially for children and while there are solutions, the financial burden of dealing with the situation is often a huge strain on the family.

To help combat that strain, Job’s Daughters is holding a Royalty Run 5k, fundraising for the Hearing Improvement Kid’s Endowment fund.

“Job’s Daughters is a leadership organization for girls between 10 and 19,” said Hannah Freese a member of Job’s Daughters. “JDI has chapters called “Bethels” in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, and the Philippines. Job’s Daughters is a premier organization for young women that teaches the values of leadership, public speaking, charity, respect for parents and elders, and teamwork.”

“Our top three officers are a queen and 2 princesses. Plus, how much fun to wear a crown! We encourage anyone participating to wear their crowns, dress like a prince or princess, and have fun with this,” said Dawn Erk, the local H.I.K.E coordinator and a leader for Job’s Daughters. “It’s really a fun event for a good cause.”

Time: Registration and Check-In 8:00-8:45 AM Race Starts at 9:00 AM

Starting location: Storybook Island Race follows the bike path

Sponsored By: South Dakota Job’s Daughters, Bethel #44 SDJD.org

Entry fee: $25.00 pre-registration $35.00 the day of the race

