Rapic City Area Schools boost security to make students feel more safe

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Growing concerns over school safety are still rising in the nation but here in Rapid City schools are addressing those concerns and taking action.

“We have made the decision to contract with the South Dakota school safety center.” said Nicole Swigart the Interm CEO of Rapid City Area Schools

The contract allows the schools to be inspected by a lead from the South Dakota School Safety Center for free, this will help address any concerns that the building may have.

“Their lead will come into all of our buildings this fall… starting now and into the fall, check all of our buildings for safety concerns, do a complete safety audit,” explained Swigart

This will help improve upon measures already implemented at RCAS facilities.

“As a school district we invested in a lot of physical safe measures such as cameras and automatic door locks. We also invest in training for all of our staff, we work the ALICE drills,” stated Swigart

ALICE... which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate... are active shooter drills taught to schools and businesses.

