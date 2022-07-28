Advertisement

Post 22 topples Harrisburg, Post 320 falls to Mitchell

Brookings, SF East advance past first round
Post 22 topples Harrisburg, Post 320 falls to Mitchell
By Ben Burns
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On day one of the South Dakota Legion Baseball State Tournament, the Post 22 Hardhats stayed strong in their win over Harrisburg. Meanwhile, the Post 320 Stars weren’t able to take advantage of their quick start as they suffered a loss to Mitchell Post 18. Ben Burns has highlights from all four games from day one of the tournament.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in officer involved shooting
One dead after officer involved shooting
Fatal motorcycle crash in Rapid City
Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
Rapid City man accused of careless driving and causing a fire
Wild Bill Hickock's gun up for auction.
Wild Bill Hickock’s revolver up for auction
Cody Allen Green was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted enticement of a minor.
Man sentenced for sex crime against a minor

Latest News

Fitzgerald Stadium has now finished the major focus of the remodeling from last year.
The Remodeled Fitzgerald Stadium
Golf 7-26
Youth golfers impress at SDGA Junior Championships
Little League 7-25
Sioux Falls defeats Harney, defends Little League State title
Rodeo 7-24
Days of 76 Rodeo kicks off with Steer Roping