New South Dakota's missing persons clearinghouse website released

Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A South Dakota missing persons website has been updated and now available for greater searchability to the users, according to the Attorney General’s office.

New improvements include filters that allow searches by gender and race. Expanded descriptors include height, weight, hair color, eye color, and more narrative information such as the person’s last known location and what the person was last seen wearing. The user also will be able to arrange the page through multiple options including most recent, least recent, and alphabetical.

“The most important upgrade is the automatic updating of information 24/7 as the page is tied into to the National Crime Information Center,” said Vargo. “That will allow for information to be disseminated through the Clearinghouse as soon the initial entry is made into the national database.”

Vargo says that the new website will allow for better sharing of viral information regarding missing persons statewide. “The public can help authorities find missing persons and return them to their loved ones.”

The page can be found at https://missingpersons.sd.gov/.

