Advertisement

JetBlue buys Spirit for $3.8 billion

JetBlue will acquire Spirit for $33.50 per share in cash, including a prepayment of $2.50 per...
JetBlue will acquire Spirit for $33.50 per share in cash, including a prepayment of $2.50 per share in cash payable once Spirit stockholders approve the transaction.(JetBlue via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - JetBlue is buying Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion, creating the nation’s fifth largest airline.

The agreement Thursday comes a day after Spirit’s attempt to merge with Frontier Airlines fell apart.

JetBlue will acquire Spirit for $33.50 per share in cash, including a prepayment of $2.50 per share in cash payable once Spirit stockholders approve the transaction. There’s also a ticking fee of 10 cents per month starting in January 2023 through closing.

The combined airline will have a fleet of 458 aircraft. The airlines will continue to operate independently until after the transaction closes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in officer involved shooting
One dead after officer involved shooting
A car hit a building today in Rapid City.
A car runs into a building on West Omaha Street in Rapid City
Wild Bill Hickock's gun up for auction.
Wild Bill Hickock’s revolver up for auction
Pope Francis caused controversy over being gifted and wearing a traditional Native American...
Rapid City Native Americans wanted more with the Pope’s apology
Fatal motorcycle crash in Rapid City

Latest News

FILE - Actor Bernard Cribbins OBE poses for photographers as he arrives for the British Academy...
Actor Bernard Cribbins dies at 93
The Ukrainian town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region came under heavy fire, causing extensive...
Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine amid counterattacks
Americans have been digging into their savings to help battle inflation. On Thursday morning,...
US economy likely grew modestly, if at all, last quarter
Warm
Plenty of sun for the rest of the week