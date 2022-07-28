Getting hot heading into the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another nice night ahead with low temperatures in the 50s for the entire area. Some spots in the hills could flirt with the upper 40s. Skies will be mostly clear.

Plenty of sunshine is expected for Friday as temperatures will climb into the 80s for much of the area, while a few will be near or in the 90s. Temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend into the 90s for many of those on the plains and 80s in the hills. A few storms are possible Saturday afternoon with plenty of sunshine otherwise.

Very hot weather is expected next week with highs in the 90s each day, and even a couple near or in the triple digits. Plenty of sunshine is expected with a few afternoon/evening storm chances. It looks to stay pretty toasty heading into the first weekend of Rally.

