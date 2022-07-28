Advertisement

Caught on camera: Vehicle crashes onto Florida beach

Cameras record as a car crashes through a toll booth and onto Daytona Beach in Florida. (Source: WESH/HOTEL SURVEILLANCE/FAMILY PHOTO/CNN)
By WESH staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) - A vehicle was caught on camera crashing onto a beach in Florida.

A lifeguard moved out of the way just in time, then rushed to help rescue the passengers trapped inside.

“I mean it was in a couple feet of hitting my tower,” lifeguard Damien Curry said.

Curry said he was stunned in the late afternoon of Sunday as a vehicle, seen in a new video from a nearby hotel, rolled onto the beach and into the ocean.

The vehicle first hit the unoccupied toll booth and closed gate.

“I saw the car smack into the toll booth, toll booth exploded,” Curry said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I’m turning around. I’m looking at it, and the car is coming at me. The glass was shattered. The bumper’s off. It’s smoking. It’s coming at me. I’m like, it just barely misses me.”

It didn’t miss a 5-year-old boy, swimming, who was pulled under the vehicle.

David Alamos took some stitches for deep lacerations but has since been released from the hospital.

Curry ran to the vehicle. The driver, his fiance and two children were inside.

“The car is almost to the sandbar so it’s floating, right, and like a mob of people are trying to bring it back,” he said.

They got it back. Curry rescued one of the children. The other child and the mother were already out.

Then he went for the driver, who authorities believe suffered some kind of seizure, causing him to lose control.

“I’m unbuckling this guy, the driver and I’m getting buzzed, like the car is short circuiting, you know? I’m like, I’m getting shocked, shocked, yea, like electrical shock,” Curry said.

Despite the risks, Curry knew people were in trouble.

“Anything goes in that water, I’m going to go after it,” he said. “Anybody on this beach would have done it. I work with a bunch of heroes, and I look up to all of them.”

The driver of the vehicle is in the hospital.

A family spokesperson said he has been referred to a neurologist in his home state of Massachusetts.

