Advertisement

Rapid City Fire Department prepares for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is just over a week away and with it, the sound of engines roaring, feet hitting the pavement, and increased calls to law enforcement.

“Preparation starts right after the rally finishes. We work with the state and surrounding EMS and Fire agencies to coordinate activities around the Rally and the large influx of people. Once we get closer to the date we have a better understanding of what our risks are in order for us to deploy the right resources,” said RCFD Fire Chief Jason Culberson. “This could include elevated fire danger if we are in a pattern of bad weather, etc. If we have an elevated fire danger, we will often put on duty another wildland engine in order to assist our crews that are busier than normal. We also frequently have put on an extra ambulance and place them in strategic places in our response area in order to deal with the increased call volume.”

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash in Rapid City
One dead in officer involved shooting
One dead after officer involved shooting
Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
Rapid City man accused of careless driving and causing a fire
Cody Allen Green was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted enticement of a minor.
Man sentenced for sex crime against a minor
Shooting Investigation
Two men shot and killed in Eagle Butte

Latest News

6th annual Boots and Bikes for Heroes poker run raising funds for Sergeant Colton Levi Derr...
6th annual Boots and Bikes for Heroes poker run raising funds for Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation
Rapid City Fire Department prepares for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Rapid City Fire Department prepares for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
One dead in officer involved shooting
One dead after officer involved shooting