Rapid City Fire Department prepares for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is just over a week away and with it, the sound of engines roaring, feet hitting the pavement, and increased calls to law enforcement.

“Preparation starts right after the rally finishes. We work with the state and surrounding EMS and Fire agencies to coordinate activities around the Rally and the large influx of people. Once we get closer to the date we have a better understanding of what our risks are in order for us to deploy the right resources,” said RCFD Fire Chief Jason Culberson. “This could include elevated fire danger if we are in a pattern of bad weather, etc. If we have an elevated fire danger, we will often put on duty another wildland engine in order to assist our crews that are busier than normal. We also frequently have put on an extra ambulance and place them in strategic places in our response area in order to deal with the increased call volume.”

