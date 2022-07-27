Advertisement

Grilling with Eric - Scandinavian Burgers

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This is one of the most requested recipes for burgers I get each and every year - Scandinavian Burgers. The recipe was first sent to me by Pat Gibson from Sturgis a number of years ago. The creaminess of the sour cream and blue cheese mixed in with the ground beef makes for a luscious. rich burger! Be careful to follow the measurements in the recipe as close as you can - too much sour cream or blue cheese will make the patties fall apart while they cook.

Mix together 1 1/2 lb ground beef with 1/2 cup sour cream and 4 tablespoons crumbled blue cheese. Add 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt and 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper.

Form into patties and grill on medium-high heat until done - these will take about 4 minutes per side.

Are great served with sliced red onion, with extra blue cheese crumbles, if desired.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash in Rapid City
One dead in officer involved shooting
One dead after officer involved shooting
Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
Rapid City man accused of careless driving and causing a fire
Cody Allen Green was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted enticement of a minor.
Man sentenced for sex crime against a minor
A damaged road caused by rain water on Sunday's record breaking rain
A local businesses parking lot is flooded after Sunday’s major rain, could it be fixed?

Latest News

Cooking with Eric - Classic Sole Meuniere
Cooking with Eric - Classic Sole Meuniere
Sturgis Meat Service offering affordable subscription box
Sturgis Meat Service offering affordable subscription box
Grilling with Eric - Poached Salmon with Lemon and Dill
Grilling with Eric - Poached Salmon with Lemon and Dill
Grilling with Eric - Easy Grilled Salmon
Grilling with Eric - Easy Grilled Salmon