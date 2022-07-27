Grilling with Eric - Scandinavian Burgers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This is one of the most requested recipes for burgers I get each and every year - Scandinavian Burgers. The recipe was first sent to me by Pat Gibson from Sturgis a number of years ago. The creaminess of the sour cream and blue cheese mixed in with the ground beef makes for a luscious. rich burger! Be careful to follow the measurements in the recipe as close as you can - too much sour cream or blue cheese will make the patties fall apart while they cook.

Mix together 1 1/2 lb ground beef with 1/2 cup sour cream and 4 tablespoons crumbled blue cheese. Add 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt and 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper.

Form into patties and grill on medium-high heat until done - these will take about 4 minutes per side.

Are great served with sliced red onion, with extra blue cheese crumbles, if desired.

