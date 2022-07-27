Cool Thursday, then the next heat wave arrives

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A cool and refreshing night is in store. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s for many with some in the higher elevations dropping down into the 40s by morning. Skies will be mostly clear.

Abundant sunshine is expected Thursday with highs remaining reasonable. Temperatures will range from the 70s to the 80s by afternoon. Warmer air will build Friday as highs for much of the area will be in the 80s. A few spots near or in the low 90s.

The heat wave begins Saturday, where highs return to the 90s after a week-long absence. Temperatures look to stay in the 90s, or even reach triple digits, through the following weekend, at least.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.