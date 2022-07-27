Advertisement

Cool Thursday, then the next heat wave arrives

By David Stradling
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A cool and refreshing night is in store. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s for many with some in the higher elevations dropping down into the 40s by morning. Skies will be mostly clear.

Abundant sunshine is expected Thursday with highs remaining reasonable. Temperatures will range from the 70s to the 80s by afternoon. Warmer air will build Friday as highs for much of the area will be in the 80s. A few spots near or in the low 90s.

The heat wave begins Saturday, where highs return to the 90s after a week-long absence. Temperatures look to stay in the 90s, or even reach triple digits, through the following weekend, at least.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in officer involved shooting
One dead after officer involved shooting
Fatal motorcycle crash in Rapid City
Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
Rapid City man accused of careless driving and causing a fire
Cody Allen Green was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted enticement of a minor.
Man sentenced for sex crime against a minor
A damaged road caused by rain water on Sunday's record breaking rain
A local businesses parking lot is flooded after Sunday’s major rain, could it be fixed?

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Comfortable Temperatures through the Middle of the Week
Showers possible tonight and Wednesday
Could be a rainy start to your Tuesday Commute
Near to below normal temperatures all week