Advertisement

Comfortable Temperatures through the Middle of the Week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Below normal temperatures are in the forecast through Thursday as cool high pressure nudges south from Canada. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s with lows in the 40s and 50s.

A few isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, mainly in southwest South Dakota. Additional isolated storms could fire late Friday or Saturday, but they will be few and far between.

Unfortunately, a strong upper level ridge of high pressure rebuilds over the area this weekend and next week. 90s are likely this weekend, with near 100 degree temperatures possible by Tuesday at the lastest.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash in Rapid City
One dead in officer involved shooting
One dead after officer involved shooting
Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
Rapid City man accused of careless driving and causing a fire
Cody Allen Green was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted enticement of a minor.
Man sentenced for sex crime against a minor
Shooting Investigation
Two men shot and killed in Eagle Butte

Latest News

Showers possible tonight and Wednesday
Could be a rainy start to your Tuesday Commute
Near to below normal temperatures all week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
More Rain Possible Today; Temps Comfortable!