6th annual Boots and Bikes for Heroes poker run raising funds for Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sergeant Colton Levi Derr foundation was founded in 2012 to create more veteran advocacy, assistance, and public awareness, offering help to our nation’s military service members as they return to civilian life.

This weekend, you can help support this foundation through the 6th annual Boots and Bikes for Heroes poker run.

“Join us for the 6th Annual Boots and Bikes for Heroes Poker Run,” said Rachelle White and Brandon Long with the combat veterans motorcycle association. “Registration is 10 am to 12 pm at Black Hills Harley-Davidson. At 5 pm a free street dance and live music by Anna Simons and 100 PROOF will take place downtown with a live and silent auction and food trucks!”

