Advertisement

6th annual Boots and Bikes for Heroes poker run raising funds for Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sergeant Colton Levi Derr foundation was founded in 2012 to create more veteran advocacy, assistance, and public awareness, offering help to our nation’s military service members as they return to civilian life.

This weekend, you can help support this foundation through the 6th annual Boots and Bikes for Heroes poker run.

“Join us for the 6th Annual Boots and Bikes for Heroes Poker Run,” said Rachelle White and Brandon Long with the combat veterans motorcycle association. “Registration is 10 am to 12 pm at Black Hills Harley-Davidson. At 5 pm a free street dance and live music by Anna Simons and 100 PROOF will take place downtown with a live and silent auction and food trucks!”

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash in Rapid City
One dead in officer involved shooting
One dead after officer involved shooting
Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
Rapid City man accused of careless driving and causing a fire
Cody Allen Green was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted enticement of a minor.
Man sentenced for sex crime against a minor
Shooting Investigation
Two men shot and killed in Eagle Butte

Latest News

Rapid City Fire Department prepares for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Rapid City Fire Department prepares for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Rapid City Fire Department prepares for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Rapid City Fire Department prepares for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
One dead in officer involved shooting
One dead after officer involved shooting