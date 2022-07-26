Advertisement

Wild Bill Hickock’s revolver up for auction

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - August 2, 1876 Wild Bill Hickock was shot and killed during his brief time in Deadwood.

Nearly 146 years after his death and the gun that many historians believe was on his person when he died, could soon be in the hands of a new owner.

The Smith and Wesson Model no. 2 Army Revolver will be up for auction at the Rock Island Auction Company’s Premier Firearms Auction starting August 26th.

The gun is estimated to go anywhere from $150,000 to $350,000, but officials say it could end up bringing in a lot more.

”Around the United States, let alone if you live in South Dakota, you have heard of Wild Bill Hickock,” stated Joe Kolander, Interactive Production manager at Rock Island Auction. “He’s one of those larger-than-life figures like Annie Oakley or Buffalo Bill. He’s a Lawman, he’s a scout, he’s a spy, he’s like the quintessential man of the 19th century. He’s a poker play, he’s a drinker, he’s a lawman. He’s done it all.”

Kolander said this gun is unique because it has an entire chain of provenance.

This means there are documents that check the gun’s history all the way back to when Deadwood first sheriff, Seth Bullock, took it into custody.

“There aren’t many guns that can claim that let alone guns of Wild Bill Hickock. It’s pretty fantastic when you have that, sort of, iron clad provenance. It only adds to the value,” stated Kolander.

Other items at the firearms auction include Angelina Jolie’s gun from “Lara Croft: Tomb Radar” and Han Solo’s blaster from the original “Star Wars.”

