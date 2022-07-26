Advertisement

Sioux Falls defeats Harney, defends Little League State title

Rapid City announcer recognized by State
Sioux Falls wins Little League State Championship
By Ben Burns
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the third straight year, Sioux Falls has won the Little League State Championship, handing Harney their second loss of the tournament. Plus, a fan-favorite baseball announcer was recognized by the State of South Dakota as he celebrates his 10th year announcing games in Rapid City. Ben Burns has those details.

