Sioux Falls defeats Harney, defends Little League State title
Rapid City announcer recognized by State
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the third straight year, Sioux Falls has won the Little League State Championship, handing Harney their second loss of the tournament. Plus, a fan-favorite baseball announcer was recognized by the State of South Dakota as he celebrates his 10th year announcing games in Rapid City. Ben Burns has those details.
