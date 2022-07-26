Advertisement

Showers possible tonight and Wednesday

By David Stradling
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An area of showers is expected to develop in northeast Wyoming tonight and slide southeast into portions of southwest South Dakota. A few showers may linger by the start of Wednesday, but they should quickly move out. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday with a few showers developing midday and through the afternoon. Highs will range from the 70s to the 80s. One more comfortable day is expected for Thursday. Mostly sunny skies are expected with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Warmer weather builds for Friday as highs will climb into the 80s for much of the area. Expect plenty of 90s for the weekend on the plains, with 80s in the hills. A few storms are possible Saturday afternoon.

The heat does not slow down as we head into next week. Highs in the 90s are likely with some triple digits days possible.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
Two men shot and killed in Eagle Butte
Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
Rapid City man accused of careless driving and causing a fire
Fatal motorcycle crash in Rapid City
A car crash Thursday night claimed the life of one Saucier man.
Ziebach County fatal crash
Tim Giago, Native American journalist, has passed away.
Well-known, respected Native American journalist Tim Giago passes away

Latest News

Could be a rainy start to your Tuesday Commute
Near to below normal temperatures all week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
More Rain Possible Today; Temps Comfortable!
Rain
Much need rain likely for tonight and into Monday