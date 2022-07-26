Showers possible tonight and Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An area of showers is expected to develop in northeast Wyoming tonight and slide southeast into portions of southwest South Dakota. A few showers may linger by the start of Wednesday, but they should quickly move out. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday with a few showers developing midday and through the afternoon. Highs will range from the 70s to the 80s. One more comfortable day is expected for Thursday. Mostly sunny skies are expected with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Warmer weather builds for Friday as highs will climb into the 80s for much of the area. Expect plenty of 90s for the weekend on the plains, with 80s in the hills. A few storms are possible Saturday afternoon.

The heat does not slow down as we head into next week. Highs in the 90s are likely with some triple digits days possible.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.