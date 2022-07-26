Providing disability resources at Rapid City’s annual ADA picnic

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -“I think people do not realize how common disabilities are, in South Dakota 23 percent of people are disabled.” says Steve Massopust, Chairman of Rapid Citys Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee.

According to benefits.com, more than 3 percent of South Dakotans receive Social Security Disability Insurance. The South Dakota Disability Determination Services or DSS approves SSDI for first-time applicants at 36 percent, which is higher than the national average of 35 percent.

The annual ADA picnic held in Main Square on Tuesday provided people with resources from more than 20 organizations throughout the Black Hills. One of the organizations, called Dakota Link, provides a variety of disability aid technology for people with speech impairments.

Brett Burden coordinator of technical sources at Dakota Link says that their technology works for people of all ages

“We work with technology for people with disabilities, it could be any disability...any age. It would be something like vision loss, or a learning disability. There is a pretty broad variety of things that we work with.

Some devices that aid with impairments in communication once cost consumers thousands of dollars. Now, interactive apps like Touch Chat. are around to help...all from an Ipad.

With various resources like Dakota Link around, Massopust says the Rapid City Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee just wants to track down people who need assistance.

He states “Just trying to track people to either look at some of the services that might be helpful for themselves or to other people that maybe are not aware of the types of things are to their avail.”

