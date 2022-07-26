The Mega Millions Jackpot has reached over half a billion dollars

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to 830 million dollars making it the nation’s fourth largest lottery payout. This comes as no player has won the winning prize after 28 consecutive drawings.

Despite the one in 302 million chance of winning, people still flock to play for the jackpot in the hopes that they have the winning numbers.

With the jackpot growing to over half a billion dollars we took to the streets of Rapid City to find out how residents would spend that astronomical sum of money if they were to win and we got a pretty wide variety of responses from the people we spoke to.

”If I won the mega millions first thing I would do is probably buy like a yacht or something and buy my own private jet and travel the world. I just got back from Germany, I loved it there so I would probably go back and visit Germany again, just travel the world if I want,” said Mike Jones, a Rapid City Resident.

“I would probably give half of it to charity, I would make sure my family is taken care of for generations to come, and I would blow the rest on antique motorcycles and guns,” said Gregg Davis, a Rapid City Resident.

The next drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot will happen Tuesday at nine pm.

