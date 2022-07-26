A local businesses parking lot is flooded after Sunday’s major rain, could it be fixed?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A day of record-breaking rain Sunday caused issues with water drainage in areas around Rapid City. One business on the east side of town is not new to water running through their lot.

After a good rain, water runs through a 54-inch culvert under Highway 44, and Marty Jacob, owner of Dakota West Inc. says it gushes down the ditch and over Centre Street into his parking lot, taking gravel with it.

“As all their drainage water comes down from the Menards type area, up above. So, consequently, we spend thousands and thousands of dollars every year to repair our parking lots and ditches and all that throughout our property down here,” said Jacob.

He has been dealing with the drainage issue since he moved his business there in 2009 and last year spent nearly $9,000 to add gravel to his lot.

“I’ve met with the mayor, I’ve met with the city council members, I’ve met with everybody, and they keep telling me it’s in the long-range plan,” said the enraged business owner. “I’ve been working it since 2009 and it’s getting pretty old.”

The city says the issue is an unfunded future improvement project, which would include adding a five-and-a-half-foot drainage pipe and connection to the box culvert.

Darrell Shoemaker, Communications Coordinator for the City of Rapid City says, “At some point after 2000, gravel was put in that area and so consequently when we have an intense storm there is a gravel washout. The city staff, the mayor, public works director, they’ve looked at the site, this is a particular site that affects primarily one property owner.”

In 2009 the city placed a cement retaining wall on the corner of Centre Street and Quick Lane to divert the water better to the drainage creek. Jacob says, “Before that the water would just continually, come right straight down Quick Lane and flood all of our businesses here, that was put up as a diversion to help the water turn the corner basically”

“They’ve talked about different options; one option would be to pave the area,” explained Shoemaker. “That might be one option that would avoid the gravel washouts.”

The city says the improvement project will remain unfunded for now but could move up the priority list if it becomes more severe or impacts additional people or businesses.

Jacob’s question for the city is, “As a property owner, we’re responsible for our water, why aren’t they responsible for theirs?”

