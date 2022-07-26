Hazardous water flows in Rapid Creek

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The National Weather Service has sent out an advisory for Rapid Creek, warning of hazardous flows due to the recent rains in the Black Hills.

The water flow rate is higher than normal, so the Rapid City Fire Department urges people to stay clear of the area or use extreme caution when near the creek. Trees and debris can cause an entanglement hazard and the fast-moving water can also sweep a person away if they’re not careful.

“When we get a large amount of water in our creek it floods out of its normal flowing area, which then introduces the side hazards like trees and shrubs rocks and debris that may not be underwater at normal flow times but will be underwater when were in a flood situation or high flow situation,” said Keith Trojanowski, Battalion Chief with the Rapid City Fire Department.

Rapid Creek should be back to normal in a day or two depending on when the rain clears out.

