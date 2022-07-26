Fatal motorcycle crash in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City female died at the hospital as the result of a motorcycle crash in the northeast corner of Highway 16 and Catron Boulevard on Monday. According to a report, the deceased is identified as 46-year-old Cari Wagner.

On arrival, police located the downed bike and the unconscious female in the grass nearby who was then transported to the hospital by a medical unit. The male operator of the motorcycle advised he was northbound on Highway 16 and attempted to turn east onto Catron Blvd when he lost control of the motorcycle.

The investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.

