Well-known, respected Native American journalist Tim Giago passes away

Tim Giago, Native American journalist, has passed away.
Tim Giago, Native American journalist, has passed away.(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The man behind the push for Native American Day in South Dakota passed away Sunday.

Tim Giago, 88, was a long-time editor and journalist at the Native Sun News. He also, in 1981, founded the Lakota Times; the first independently owned Native American newspaper in the U.S., as well as Indian Country Today.

He was widely known for his work alongside late South Dakota Gov. George Mickelson in 1990 or the “Year of Reconciliation.” It was then South Dakota became the first state to recognize Native American Day, the second Monday of October.

Giago was also a strong advocate to rid the U.S. of racist and demeaning mascot names for sports teams and schools.

“Tim realized years ago the importance of featuring positive stories on the skills, talents and achievements of Native Americans, and to share the views and opinions of Native Americans,” Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said in a statement. “He provided historical perspective and relevance to many issues as well as promoted the growing importance and influence of Native Americans to their communities.”

