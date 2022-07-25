Two men shot and killed in Eagle Butte
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The FBI and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe police are investigating a double homicide Saturday in Eagle Butte.
Law enforcement has not released information about the shooting, other than the fact they have a suspect in custody. The names of the people killed have not been released as well.
A person who helped organize the event told KOTA TV and KEVN that the two men killed were performers at a youth music festival.
