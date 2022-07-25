Rapid City man accused of careless driving and causing a fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man charged with multiple counts for careless driving which caused a fire.

Dillon Rose, a 22-year-old male, used of a motor vehicle off a designated roadway on the Buffalo Gap National Grasslands and caused a fire that burned approximately 2,600 acres.

According to a release, the maximum penalty upon conviction is up to six months in custody. However, Rose is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty and therefore was released on bound pending trial.

