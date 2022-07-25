Police: Two fatal fires under investigation in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Division Chief Steve Fessler with the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue reminded residents to call 211 for access to free smoke detectors after two fatal fires occurred over the weekend.

Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens said a western Sioux Falls mobile home was reported on fire around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Three people were able to exit safely. One 30-year-old man was removed from inside the burning structure and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Clemens said the preliminary evidence points to an accidental fire, however, the incident is still under investigation.

Clemens said the second fire took place in a northeastern Sioux Falls apartment. A 53-year-old woman was found in the apartment and flown to Minneapolis, where she was pronounced dead. The initial autopsy has been conducted, police are waiting for the report to show the cause of death. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Working smoke detectors

Chief Fessler said to call the number 211 and someone will come to your home and install working fire alarms for free. Fessler said to check the smoke alarms are in working condition every month and to change the batteries twice a year. Do not start a fire to check your smoke detectors. There is a button on the device you can push to make sure they are working. There are also some new fire alarms that have ten-year batteries, those should still be checked regularly.

Also, make sure you have a fire-exit plan in place just in case of an emergency.

