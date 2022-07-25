Advertisement

Police: Man faces charges after punching Sioux Falls sculpture

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man now faces multiple charges after damaging a sculpture.

Police spokesman, Sam Clemens said on Sunday evening, a man punched a sculpture that was part of the sculpture-walk exhibit and broke some stained glass. The estimated cost of damages is $150.

The suspect Manuel Rios, 31, from Sioux Falls was found nearby. Rios now faces charges of Disorderly Conduct and Intentional Damage to Property.

