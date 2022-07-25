Advertisement

Police: 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Los Angeles park

Two people were killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted at a Los...
Two people were killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted at a Los Angeles park. Police have not offered a motive. No arrests have been made.(Source: KCAL/KCBS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:53 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Two people were killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted Sunday at a Los Angeles park where a car show was being held.

The LA Police Department said the shooting occurred around 3:50 p.m. at Peck Park in LA’s San Pedro neighborhood. The LAPD tweeted it wasn’t an active shooter situation but provided no more information.

LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz said during a news conference that the casualties were reported at the baseball diamond. Police have not identified the victims.

“The original call came out as having multiple shooting victims on the baseball diamond at Peck Park. As we speak here, this is an ongoing, active crime scene, and we are continuing to clear the park for evidence and potentially additional victims,” Muniz said. “We don’t know exactly how many shooters we have at this point.”

The LA Fire Department said the incident occurred at or near the car show and that at least three people suffered gunshot wounds and two of them were in critical condition. Seven people overall, four men and three women, were injured and taken to hospitals, according to the fire department.

Police have not offered a motive. No arrests have been made.

Peck Park is about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant David Switzer wants to remind people to take...
Investigation continues in Badlands hiking death
City officials are responding to the public over potential traffic issues involving larger...
Watch those bumpers! Rapid City officials is warning drivers about larger vehicles parking on main roads
Lawrence Mexican enters guilty plea
Rapid City man pleads guilty to 1st degree manslaughter
Johnson introduced the ‘Keep the Nine’ bill in the House last year, but was rejected by House...
Johnson bill to ‘Keep the Nine’ fails in House
A Rapid City man is arrested after crashing a stolen pickup during a chase. (photo courtesy...
Rapid City man arrested following chase involving stolen pickup

Latest News

The parents of 9-month-old Tayvon Tomlin want answers after he was found unresponsive at...
Infant dies after being found unresponsive at Fla. daycare
Police say one of the daycare employees was making rounds and found the infant, not breathing,...
Family wants answers after 9-month-old found unresponsive at daycare dies
A rodeo has people in the bleachers, contestants in the arena, animals in the pens, and people...
Pat Parks: at the rodeo, but not watching
The wild west has never really left the historic town of Deadwood, which started as a gold rush...
The value of tradition during the Days of ‘76 is important for organizers