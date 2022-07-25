Advertisement

Near to below normal temperatures all week

By David Stradling
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered clouds are expected through the night. A few showers and storms will be possible. Low temperatures will range from the 50s to the 60s.

Plenty of cloud cover is expected through the morning hours. A few showers and storms are possible through the early afternoon. Skies will begin to clear up later in the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Showers and a few storms are possible Tuesday night for southwest South Dakota and part of Wyoming. Partly cloudy skies linger Wednesday, but it should remain pretty dry during the daytime hours. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s once again.

Thursday is mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and 80s, our last day below normal before temperatures warm back up. Friday will be in the 80s for much of the area, right around average, or just above. the 90s are back for the weekend and we could see 90s and triple digits the following week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant David Switzer wants to remind people to take...
Investigation continues in Badlands hiking death
Johnson introduced the ‘Keep the Nine’ bill in the House last year, but was rejected by House...
Johnson bill to ‘Keep the Nine’ fails in House
Shooting Investigation
Two men shot and killed in Eagle Butte
Lawrence Mexican enters guilty plea
Rapid City man pleads guilty to 1st degree manslaughter
City officials are responding to the public over potential traffic issues involving larger...
Watch those bumpers! Rapid City officials is warning drivers about larger vehicles parking on main roads

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
More Rain Possible Today; Temps Comfortable!
Rain
Much need rain likely for tonight and into Monday
Much needed rain possible this week
A windy start to the weekend