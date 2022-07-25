Near to below normal temperatures all week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered clouds are expected through the night. A few showers and storms will be possible. Low temperatures will range from the 50s to the 60s.

Plenty of cloud cover is expected through the morning hours. A few showers and storms are possible through the early afternoon. Skies will begin to clear up later in the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Showers and a few storms are possible Tuesday night for southwest South Dakota and part of Wyoming. Partly cloudy skies linger Wednesday, but it should remain pretty dry during the daytime hours. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s once again.

Thursday is mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and 80s, our last day below normal before temperatures warm back up. Friday will be in the 80s for much of the area, right around average, or just above. the 90s are back for the weekend and we could see 90s and triple digits the following week.

