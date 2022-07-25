Advertisement

Napping regularly linked to high blood pressure, study says

Taking regular naps is also associated with a 24% higher risk of having a stroke.
Taking regular naps is also associated with a 24% higher risk of having a stroke.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taking a nap on a lazy afternoon can feel great, but it could also be a sign of some health risks.

A new study shows that frequent napping is linked to 12% higher risk of developing high blood pressure.

Taking regular naps is also associated with a 24% higher risk of having a stroke.

The study used data from 360,000 participants.

One clinical psychologist who studies sleep says taking naps is not harmful itself, but it could be an indication of inadequate sleep at night, which is associated with higher health risks.

The study was published in the latest edition of the American Heart Association Journal, Hypertension.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant David Switzer wants to remind people to take...
Investigation continues in Badlands hiking death
Johnson introduced the ‘Keep the Nine’ bill in the House last year, but was rejected by House...
Johnson bill to ‘Keep the Nine’ fails in House
City officials are responding to the public over potential traffic issues involving larger...
Watch those bumpers! Rapid City officials is warning drivers about larger vehicles parking on main roads
Lawrence Mexican enters guilty plea
Rapid City man pleads guilty to 1st degree manslaughter
Pat Parks is a timer at the Days of '76 Rodeo
Pat Parks: at the rodeo, but not watching

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is shown in this image.
Lavrov says Russian goal to oust Ukraine’s president
Pope Francis is greeted by First Nations leaders upon his arrival in Edmonton, Canada, on Sunday.
Pope set for historic apology for abuses of Indigenous children at Canada schools
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Is $790 million worth a $2 Mega Millions ticket? It depends
The tiger cubs – one boy and one girl – got a clean bill of health.
CUTE: Tiger cubs get first vet checkup at Oklahoma City Zoo
100 AAPI small business grants will be awarded.
AAPI small businesses to receive a $2 million dollar boost to recover from pandemic losses