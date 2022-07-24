Advertisement

Much needed rain possible this week

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

An unsettled pattern has move into the area brining the possibility of rain and cooler but seasonable temperatures. Tonight lows in the 60s with the chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms. Tomorrow highs in the upper 80s with a chance for some afternoon thunderstorms after 2 pm. The chance for some thunderstorms sticks around until Wednesday with temperatures looking to warm back up into the 90s by Saturday

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning
35-year-old man drowns at Pactola Reservoir
A Rapid City man is arrested after crashing a stolen pickup during a chase. (photo courtesy...
Rapid City man arrested following chase involving stolen pickup
City officials are responding to the public over potential traffic issues involving larger...
Watch those bumpers! Rapid City officials is warning drivers about larger vehicles parking on main roads
Lawrence Mexican enters guilty plea
Rapid City man pleads guilty to 1st degree manslaughter
A Texas motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Summerset.
Texas motorcyclist killed in crash near Summerset

Latest News

A windy start to the weekend
Rapid City forecast
Hot Today, then Cooler over the Weekend
HOT
One more hot day ahead
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Two more Hot Days, then a Change