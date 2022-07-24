Advertisement

Much need rain likely for tonight and into Monday

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Much needed rain for tonight and into the start of the work week. Lows tonight are expected to fall into the 50s and 60s with mostly cloudy skies and gusty conditions. Monday the chance fore showers and thunderstorms stick around until the early morning hours on Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 70s to mid 80s for Monday. Tuesday the chance for showers wavers by the late evening hours. Wednesday another chance for showers in the afternoon highs in the mid 80s. Thursday we look to dry out with temperatures looking to increase into the upper 80s. Heat returns for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant David Switzer wants to remind people to take...
Investigation continues in Badlands hiking death
City officials are responding to the public over potential traffic issues involving larger...
Watch those bumpers! Rapid City officials is warning drivers about larger vehicles parking on main roads
Lawrence Mexican enters guilty plea
Rapid City man pleads guilty to 1st degree manslaughter
A Rapid City man is arrested after crashing a stolen pickup during a chase. (photo courtesy...
Rapid City man arrested following chase involving stolen pickup
Johnson introduced the ‘Keep the Nine’ bill in the House last year, but was rejected by House...
Johnson bill to ‘Keep the Nine’ fails in House

Latest News

Much needed rain possible this week
A windy start to the weekend
Rapid City forecast
Hot Today, then Cooler over the Weekend
HOT
One more hot day ahead