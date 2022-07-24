Much need rain likely for tonight and into Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Much needed rain for tonight and into the start of the work week. Lows tonight are expected to fall into the 50s and 60s with mostly cloudy skies and gusty conditions. Monday the chance fore showers and thunderstorms stick around until the early morning hours on Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 70s to mid 80s for Monday. Tuesday the chance for showers wavers by the late evening hours. Wednesday another chance for showers in the afternoon highs in the mid 80s. Thursday we look to dry out with temperatures looking to increase into the upper 80s. Heat returns for the weekend.

