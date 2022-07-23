Advertisement

VIDEO: Beachgoers witness small plane crashing into ocean; pilot rescued

Video captures a plane crashing near a beach in California. (Source: KCAL, KCBS, Jarrett Bucknor, Twitter, @rhutch99, CNN)
By Michelle Gile
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) - A plane crashed into the ocean in California, which was all caught on video.

The incident happened at Huntington Beach on Friday afternoon as beachgoers looked on.

According to authorities, the pilot was towing a banner in the sky before the crash. He was able to be rescued and did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.

“All of a sudden, a plane fell out of the sky and into the ocean,” witness Abby Crimmins said.

The single-engine plane crashed very close to a group of lifeguards taking part in the California Surf Lifesaving Junior Guards Championship, with several running into the waves to help the pilot.

“It appeared he was sitting on top of the plane, and they were able to get him out,” witness Jacquelyn Maas said.

Once on shore, the pilot was seen with a neck brace in the back of a lifeguard truck.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was registered out of Florida to an aerial media company.

“When you hear of an incident like this taking place, it’s always a little scary. But fortunately, there were no injuries, at least no serious injuries. And I think this was the best kind of outcome you could expect,” said Jennifer Carey, a Huntington Beach spokesperson.

Officials said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning
35-year-old man drowns at Pactola Reservoir
A Rapid City man is arrested after crashing a stolen pickup during a chase. (photo courtesy...
Rapid City man arrested following chase involving stolen pickup
City officials are responding to the public over potential traffic issues involving larger...
Watch those bumpers! Rapid City officials is warning drivers about larger vehicles parking on main roads
Lawrence Mexican enters guilty plea
Rapid City man pleads guilty to 1st degree manslaughter
A Texas motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Summerset.
Texas motorcyclist killed in crash near Summerset

Latest News

Family and friends of those killed and injured in the school shootings at Robb Elementary take...
In Uvalde, closeness complicates accountability for school shooting
Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on...
Thousands ordered to flee California wildfire near Yosemite
Pro-choice advocates from across South Dakota set to descend on Pierre.
South Dakota protesters prepare for pro-choice demonstration
The annual event honors those who have served.
Community gathers for Military Appreciation barbeque