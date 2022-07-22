A windy start to the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’ll get breezy through the night with gusts up to 35 mph. Partly cloudy skies are expected early on with some clearing after midnight. It’ll be a warm night as lows will only drop into the 60s and 70s.

Not as hot for the weekend, but Saturday will still be pretty warm. Highs will be in the 80s for many, with a few 90s in the plains. It’ll be a windy start to the day as gusts could reach 55 mph. Winds will slowly weaken through the afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in place from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday. Temperatures continue to drop Sunday with highs in the 70s and 80s across the region. Storms will be possible Sunday, especially in the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will remain in the 80s for much of next week. Storms will be possible in the afternoon hours Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but not everyone will pick up moisture each day.

