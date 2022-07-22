Advertisement

A windy start to the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’ll get breezy through the night with gusts up to 35 mph. Partly cloudy skies are expected early on with some clearing after midnight. It’ll be a warm night as lows will only drop into the 60s and 70s.

Not as hot for the weekend, but Saturday will still be pretty warm. Highs will be in the 80s for many, with a few 90s in the plains. It’ll be a windy start to the day as gusts could reach 55 mph. Winds will slowly weaken through the afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in place from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday. Temperatures continue to drop Sunday with highs in the 70s and 80s across the region. Storms will be possible Sunday, especially in the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will remain in the 80s for much of next week. Storms will be possible in the afternoon hours Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but not everyone will pick up moisture each day.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning
35-year-old man drowns at Pactola Reservoir
One Missouri man is dead and another hospitalized after attempting to hike an unmarked trail in...
Missouri man dies on Badlands National Park hike
According to the Rapid City Police Department, one vehicle was eastbound on West Main, and was...
Crash on W. Main St. leaves two in hospital
Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, was charged with aggravated intentional damage to property.
Man charged after smashing 18 cars at dealership with ax, police say
A wildfire is burning north of Rapid City around Elk Creek and Elk Vale roads.
Wildfire breaks out near Box Elder

Latest News

Rapid City forecast
Hot Today, then Cooler over the Weekend
HOT
One more hot day ahead
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Two more Hot Days, then a Change
HOT
Toasty end of the week