Safety Tips for hiking this summer

INTERIOR, S.D. (KOTA) -Hiking is a fun and popular activity especially in the summer but can be dangerous if you do not take the proper precautions.

Visitors from across the country come to the badlands to explore and hike the trails and park rangers have some tips on how you can stay safe in the summer heat.

“What we tell visitors is to do a little homework on the place they plan on visiting, have some information and knowledge on what the terrain is like, what the wildlife is like, what the climate and weather will be like, to get a sense of what hazards might be available during their visit, then plan accordingly,” said Ed Welsh, Park Ranger for the Badlands National Park.

Park Rangers also advise hikers to stay on marked trails so if an accident happens help can arrive in a timely manner.

Another critical part to staying safe is to keep hydrated as severe dehydration can lead to serious health complications, including death.

“It gets really hot and dry out here, so water, water is a big deal, you can’t go without it and on a hot day like this we recommend at least a gallon of water per person, per day,” said Welsh

Some other tips to keep in mind is protection from the sun. Hikers should make sure to wear a hat and clothing that will protect them from the sun’s rays.

