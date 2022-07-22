Advertisement

Safety Tips for hiking this summer

Badlands National Park
Badlands National Park(KOTA/KEVN)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INTERIOR, S.D. (KOTA) -Hiking is a fun and popular activity especially in the summer but can be dangerous if you do not take the proper precautions.

Visitors from across the country come to the badlands to explore and hike the trails and park rangers have some tips on how you can stay safe in the summer heat.

“What we tell visitors is to do a little homework on the place they plan on visiting, have some information and knowledge on what the terrain is like, what the wildlife is like, what the climate and weather will be like, to get a sense of what hazards might be available during their visit, then plan accordingly,” said Ed Welsh, Park Ranger for the Badlands National Park.

Park Rangers also advise hikers to stay on marked trails so if an accident happens help can arrive in a timely manner.

Another critical part to staying safe is to keep hydrated as severe dehydration can lead to serious health complications, including death.

“It gets really hot and dry out here, so water, water is a big deal, you can’t go without it and on a hot day like this we recommend at least a gallon of water per person, per day,” said Welsh

Some other tips to keep in mind is protection from the sun. Hikers should make sure to wear a hat and clothing that will protect them from the sun’s rays.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning
35-year-old man drowns at Pactola Reservoir
One Missouri man is dead and another hospitalized after attempting to hike an unmarked trail in...
Missouri man dies on Badlands National Park hike
According to the Rapid City Police Department, one vehicle was eastbound on West Main, and was...
Crash on W. Main St. leaves two in hospital
Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, was charged with aggravated intentional damage to property.
Man charged after smashing 18 cars at dealership with ax, police say
A wildfire is burning north of Rapid City around Elk Creek and Elk Vale roads.
Wildfire breaks out near Box Elder

Latest News

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant David Switzer wants to remind people to take...
Investigation continues in Badlands hiking death
Saturday
Windy start to the weekend
A Rapid City man is arrested after crashing a stolen pickup during a chase. (photo courtesy...
Rapid City man arrested following chase involving stolen pickup
City officials are responding to the public over potential traffic issues involving larger...
Watch those bumpers! Rapid City officials is warning drivers about larger vehicles parking on main roads