Rapid City man arrested following chase involving stolen pickup

A Rapid City man is arrested after crashing a stolen pickup during a chase. (photo courtesy...
By Jack Siebold
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was arrested following an early morning chase Friday from Box Elder into Rapid City.

Sean Forrest Hawk faces 11 charges, including aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, eluding law enforcement-aggravated, driving under the influence, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Two juvenile females who were also in the stolen pickup are charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Police had received a report about a stolen pickup and when they initiated a traffic stop at Cottonwood Drive and Line Road the driver took off. Police say the driver went on and off roads, through fields, fences and then yards on Radar Hill Road.

After stopping the pickup so the juveniles could run, the driver intentionally rammed a police vehicle before heading into Rapid City via Interstate 90. The pursuit ended in Rapid City when the pickup got stuck in a drainage ditch near the intersection of Eglin and Lacrosse streets. After a short foot chase, Hawk was tased and arrested.

