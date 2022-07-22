Investigation continues in Badlands hiking death

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tragedy strikes the trails of Badlands National Park, as 22-year-old Maxwell Right of St. Louis died of suspected heat exhaustion and dehydration.

Park rangers were able to get to his 21-year-old hiking partner, who was life flighted to the Hospital in Rapid City.

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant David Switzer wants to remind people to take precautions before a long hike, and understand the environment they’re about to go out in.

“The Badlands can be a very harsh environment, especially on a hot day, because the way the environment is, it just soaks up so much sun and heat,” Switzer said. “Make sure you’re wearing the proper shoes and clothing, bring nutrition and a lot of water.”

According to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the men were on a trail featured in a social media challenge.

However, in a statement provided to us by Acting Badlands National Park Superintendent Brenda Todd, the National Parks Service has no knowledge of such a challenge.

Todd also says the park can be a rugged environment, and encourages people to visit the parks website for hiking tips.

Switzer highly recommends people do not go off the trails in the Badlands.

“It helps you navigate your way, and if you do get in trouble, it helps us in being able to have easy access to you.”

He adds it’s crucial to call 911 immediately if you believe you’re suffering a health emergency.

As of Friday afternoon, the incident remains under investigation.

