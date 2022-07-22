Advertisement

12th annual Bierbörse Festival featuring more than 60 regional brews and Beer Olympics

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Main Street Square is hosting a festival for beer lovers this weekend, as the annual Bierbörse Festival takes place Saturday afternoon.

“A beer stock exchange and tasting alley will be set up at Main Street Square’s 12th annual Bierbörse, a German beer, and cultural celebration, on Saturday, July 23rd, from 1 to 5 p.m.,” said Domico Rodriguez, the CEO & President of Main Street Square.

“This year, tasting passes will gain you entry to try more than 60 beers from 1 to 5 p.m. Passes are $50 in advance and $55 at the event and are required to enter the tasting area,” said Bobbi Schaefbauer, the events manager for Main Street Square.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning
35-year-old man drowns at Pactola Reservoir
One Missouri man is dead and another hospitalized after attempting to hike an unmarked trail in...
Missouri man dies on Badlands National Park hike
According to the Rapid City Police Department, one vehicle was eastbound on West Main, and was...
Crash on W. Main St. leaves two in hospital
A wildfire is burning north of Rapid City around Elk Creek and Elk Vale roads.
Wildfire breaks out near Box Elder
Police said a child fired a gun as they were arresting his father.
4-year-old fired gun at officers, police say

Latest News

Rapid City forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
National Junk Food Day was on Thursday.
National Junk Food Day
The program helps people who need help paying for the internet.
Internet for All
The new BA. 5 Covid strain
COVID Strains