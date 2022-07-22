12th annual Bierbörse Festival featuring more than 60 regional brews and Beer Olympics

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Main Street Square is hosting a festival for beer lovers this weekend, as the annual Bierbörse Festival takes place Saturday afternoon.

“A beer stock exchange and tasting alley will be set up at Main Street Square’s 12th annual Bierbörse, a German beer, and cultural celebration, on Saturday, July 23rd, from 1 to 5 p.m.,” said Domico Rodriguez, the CEO & President of Main Street Square.

“This year, tasting passes will gain you entry to try more than 60 beers from 1 to 5 p.m. Passes are $50 in advance and $55 at the event and are required to enter the tasting area,” said Bobbi Schaefbauer, the events manager for Main Street Square.

