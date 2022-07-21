Advertisement

Two more Hot Days, then a Change

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A ridge of high pressure aloft will strengthen over the area today and Friday. This means more triple digit heat in spots, especially Friday.

But a nice change in the weather pattern arrives tomorrow night and this weekend as the ridge splits and allows somewhat cooler air to filter into the northern plains. And even better, a series of upper level disturbances will bring near daily chances of afternoon and evening thunderstorms late Sunday through the first half of next week.

Highs will be near normal, for a change next week - 80s.

Hold on to your hats its gonna be a windy one today