Two more Hot Days, then a Change

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A ridge of high pressure aloft will strengthen over the area today and Friday. This means more triple digit heat in spots, especially Friday.

But a nice change in the weather pattern arrives tomorrow night and this weekend as the ridge splits and allows somewhat cooler air to filter into the northern plains. And even better, a series of upper level disturbances will bring near daily chances of afternoon and evening thunderstorms late Sunday through the first half of next week.

Highs will be near normal, for a change next week - 80s.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.