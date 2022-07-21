Advertisement

South Dakota Tribes want Medicaid

Tribal Nations across South Dakota are putting their weight behind an upcoming ballot...
Tribal Nations across South Dakota are putting their weight behind an upcoming ballot initiative that they say will make affordable healthcare available to South Dakotans.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tribal Nations across South Dakota are putting their weight behind an upcoming ballot initiative that they say will make affordable healthcare available to South Dakotans.

With South Dakota being one of just 12 states that haven’t expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, tribal Leaders held a press conference Wednesday about why this is an opportune time for the state to pass Amendment D: Medicaid Expansion. If passed it would expand the availability of affordable healthcare to an additional 42,500 South Dakotans. The President of the Oglala Sioux Tribe expressed his thoughts on the importance of voting for this measure.

“Those tenants are the cornerstones of you know who do we care about, how do we care about our people, how do we care about our communities and again for me personally this is you know I just think about all the experiences that my mom had to go through,” said Kevin Killer.

Voting for the amendment will take place in November.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wildfire is burning north of Rapid City around Elk Creek and Elk Vale roads.
Wildfire breaks out near Box Elder
Highway 16 crash sends one to hospital
Highway 16 crash sends one to hospital
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Man in Montana hits family with pickup, kills 2 with shotgun
The Black Hills region remains it's own economic bubble, which helps during recessions.
Black Hills leverages explained, for fear of recession looms
Sturgis Meat Service offers locally grown food but with a twist… it is in a subscription box.
Sturgis Meat Service offering affordable subscription box

Latest News

Jenny Gulch is a popular spot for swimmers. But on Wednesday... there were no visitors and...
Jenny Gulch road improvement
Fork Real is doing what they can to feed the community.
Despite rising supply cost Fork Real is doing what they can to feed the community
Battle of the Badges blood drive in Spearfish, South Dakota.
Battle of the Badges returns to Spearfish with the goal to save lives
Rising inflation rates have affected Feeding South Dakota's operations.
Operations at Feeding South Dakota affected by inflation rates