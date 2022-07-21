Advertisement

Soaring temperatures mean more energy consumption

Black Hills Energy electrical plant.
Black Hills Energy electrical plant.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -As temperatures soared this week, people turned up their A/C’s to help cool down but what does that mean for the electric grid?

According to Robert Raker, Manager of Public Relations, and Communications at West River Electric, they saw a steady increase in electrical consumption but not a power surge.

“What we see is the electrical grid will increase in usage so as the day gets warm, and as it gets warmer and warmer, we see more and more air conditioners, so it isn’t always a large spike, its often times a gradual increase,” said Raker.

Blackouts can be a consequence of hot temperatures, but people should always monitor the forecast to see what the weather is predicted to be, especially during the summer.

“You know weather tends to drive some outages usually severe weather high winds or thunderstorms tend to be weather patterns that impact our systems generally speaking though just because its hot doesn’t mean the power is going to be out,” said Mike Pogany, Director of Operation for Black Hills Energy

Elevated temperatures are not the only reason for an increase in energy consumption this summer but also due to growth in the area.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wildfire is burning north of Rapid City around Elk Creek and Elk Vale roads.
Wildfire breaks out near Box Elder
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun
hot car death
11-month-old child found dead in car parked at Florida hospice
Construction equipment shows up in an empty parking lot in downtown Rapid City
Construction is set to begin in September for Block 5, a downtown multi-purpose building
Police said a child fired a gun as they were arresting his father.
4-year-old fired gun at officers, police say

Latest News

Getting connected to the internet is a necessity at this point but internet prices will drain...
Affordable Connectivity Program in Rapid City
Friday
Triple digit heat possible Friday.
Honeybunch, sugarplum, and cuppycakes are the hot tamales on the street for National junk food...
It is National Junk Food Day Rapid City
According to the Rapid City Police Department, one vehicle was eastbound on West Main, and was...
Crash on W. Main St. leaves two in hospital