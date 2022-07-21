Rapid City faced with a string of vandalism throughout parks in the city

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A string of vandalism has been plaguing parks across the city...from graffiti on walls...to broken doors...to damaged trees...the damage has cost Parks and Recreation thousands of dollars in tree repairs and replacements.

Earlier this year, damaged trees in Roosevelt Park were set on fire. Luckily, those trees survived the vandalism.

Parks and Rec forestry supervisor Jason Preble says, vandalism just gets worse and it’s causing staff to work overtime.

Preble states “It just seems like it has been exceptional this year, The vandalism has been going on all year long. When the weather started getting better, the vandalism started getting worse. It includes everything from tree damage to doors getting kicked in, a lot of spray paint...every day. You name it, it is happening out there. When the problems arise, if they are serious enough then overtime might be necessary.”

More than 14 trees across Rapid City have fallen victim to vandalism being completely destroyed.

Preble says that the community needs more education on how trees impact the environment.

He states “Every tree has a purpose; they are all exchanging carbon dioxide for oxygen. They are all blocking sun rays so, every time you take one out, you affect the global system.”

As of now, the Rapid City Police Department has a few tips that may lead to an arrest but has not released any additional information.

Anyone who witnesses vandalism can contact Rapid City Parks Department at 605-394-4175

You can also contact the police department at 605-394-4131.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.