One more hot day ahead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clear skies tonight with low temperatures ranging from the 50s to the 60s.

Hot for Friday. Highs will be in the 90s to triple digits across the area. A lot of sunshine is expected through the middle of the day and early afternoon before clouds begin to develop. A few storms are possible late afternoon and evening in Wyoming. Those could make their way into South Dakota if they hold on.

A Fire Weather Watch is in place for northeast Wyoming as critical fire conditions are expected Friday. The watch goes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will likely be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning overnight. Wind gusts to 30 mph, relative humidity values as low as 8% and dry lightning are possible.

The weekend will not be as hot with highs likely in the 80s for many and some in the low 90s. Storm chances increase Sunday and through the first half of next week. Highs will be in the 80s for much of the week with some 70s possible Tuesday and Wednesday. By the end of next week the 90s will return and linger into early August, at least.

