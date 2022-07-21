Advertisement

Jenny Gulch road improvement

By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -: Jenny Gulch is a popular spot for swimmers. But on Wednesday... there were no visitors and the spot was closed. The reason for the closure was to make the road leading to the Gulch safer and more accessible for emergency vehicles.

“We have a lot of visitors that like to park on the side of the road, on the shoulder. We are unable to get emergency services vehicles in here. Which causes a problem.” The solution is to place big rocks on the side of the road. Basically to just deter that traffic from wanting to park alongside an area that we can’t get emergency services through.”

This issue of visitors parking on the shoulder has already had an impact.

“The past couple of weeks we actually had an ambulance that was unable to get in here and we had to figure out a different way of getting an injured person out of here.”

Besides the rocks being added to the side of the road, other improvements are being made and more are planned for the future.

“We made a specific trailer parking for those that have multiple boats or small handcraft, watercraft, we’ve also added rocks to the upper parking lot, and we plan to do some more work down below to make it a true turnaround.”

Jenny Gulch will be opened again Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

