It is National Junk Food Day Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Honeybunch, sugarplum, and cuppycakes are the hot tamales on the street for National Junk Food Day.

Some of the favorites include chocolate cake pops, chocolate fudge, and sugary sodas. While there are some unique snacks like chocolate-covered peppers and chocolate-covered pickles you can eat anything that you want without feeling bad for breaking your diet today. According to the manager at Rushmore candy company, they have 8 different varieties of cake pops, various fudges, and a ton of candy that will satisfy your sweet tooth. But why eat junk food?

“Oh, it just makes everybody happy any kind of sugar candy or homemade stuff it just is… helps you get through the day.

If your sweet tooth is aching and want to indulge in a cheat day… go for it because it is National junk food day after all.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.