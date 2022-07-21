Advertisement

Exercise boosts women’s brain speed, study says

Study: Women's brain speed benefits from even brief spurts of exercise, more so than for men.
Study: Women's brain speed benefits from even brief spurts of exercise, more so than for men.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study focuses on the important of exercise for women’s brain health.

Researchers found the processing speed of female brains benefit from even short spurts of exercise, even more so than for a man.

The study revealed that even just 15 minutes a week of brisk walking or biking can help you think quicker and combat the delay in processing speed that comes with aging.

It also found that cognitive activities such as playing card games and reading are also helpful for processing speed for both men and women.

It was published by the American Academy of Neurology.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wildfire is burning north of Rapid City around Elk Creek and Elk Vale roads.
Wildfire breaks out near Box Elder
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun
hot car death
11-month-old child found dead in car parked at Florida hospice
The Black Hills region remains it's own economic bubble, which helps during recessions.
Black Hills leverages explained, for fear of recession looms
Construction equipment shows up in an empty parking lot in downtown Rapid City
Construction is set to begin in September for Block 5, a downtown multi-purpose building

Latest News

Police said a child fired a gun as they were arresting his father.
GRAPHIC: 4-year-old accused of firing gun at officers, police say
Chinese Giant panda An An celebrates his 29th birthday at the Ocean Park in Hong Kong on July...
World’s oldest male giant panda dies at age 35 in Hong Kong
The oldest male giant panda in captivity has died at age 35 at a Hong Kong theme park after his...
Oldest male giant panda in captivity dies in Hong Kong
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST