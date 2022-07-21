Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Classic Sole Meuniere

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of Julia Child’s favorite dishes, and first dish to eat in France, this elegant classic never disappoints and is surprisingly easy to make!

First, pat 1 1/2 pounds petrale or dover sole dry with paper towels.

In a shallow bowl, whisk together 1 cup of flour with 2 teaspoons Herbes de Provence. Add a teaspoon of salt and a half teaspoon of pepper. I also like to add a half teaspoon of chervil, but that’s optional.

heat 3 tablespoons olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook the fish for no more than 2 minutes per side until golden brown. If the pan dries, add more olive oil. Transfer the fish toa platter and keep warm.

Lower the heat to medium low and stir in 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, 3 tablespoons of capers and 2 tablespoons of caper juice. Let the sauce bubble then whisk in a tablespoon of butter. When butter melts and sauce is combined, pour over fish, top with finely chopped flat leaf parsley and serve immediately.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wildfire is burning north of Rapid City around Elk Creek and Elk Vale roads.
Wildfire breaks out near Box Elder
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun
hot car death
11-month-old child found dead in car parked at Florida hospice
Construction equipment shows up in an empty parking lot in downtown Rapid City
Construction is set to begin in September for Block 5, a downtown multi-purpose building
Police said a child fired a gun as they were arresting his father.
4-year-old fired gun at officers, police say

Latest News

Sturgis Meat Service offering affordable subscription box
Sturgis Meat Service offering affordable subscription box
Grilling with Eric - Poached Salmon with Lemon and Dill
Grilling with Eric - Poached Salmon with Lemon and Dill
Grilling with Eric - Easy Grilled Salmon
Grilling with Eric - Easy Grilled Salmon
Cooking with Eric - Easy Summer Leek Salad
Cooking with Eric - Easy Summer Leek Salad