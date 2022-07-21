Cooking with Eric - Classic Sole Meuniere

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of Julia Child’s favorite dishes, and first dish to eat in France, this elegant classic never disappoints and is surprisingly easy to make!

First, pat 1 1/2 pounds petrale or dover sole dry with paper towels.

In a shallow bowl, whisk together 1 cup of flour with 2 teaspoons Herbes de Provence. Add a teaspoon of salt and a half teaspoon of pepper. I also like to add a half teaspoon of chervil, but that’s optional.

heat 3 tablespoons olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook the fish for no more than 2 minutes per side until golden brown. If the pan dries, add more olive oil. Transfer the fish toa platter and keep warm.

Lower the heat to medium low and stir in 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, 3 tablespoons of capers and 2 tablespoons of caper juice. Let the sauce bubble then whisk in a tablespoon of butter. When butter melts and sauce is combined, pour over fish, top with finely chopped flat leaf parsley and serve immediately.

